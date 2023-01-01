Concern spreads over HWL Ebsworth hack

Air Marshal Darren Goldie - Australia's new National Cyber Security Coordinator, has confirmed multiple government departments and agencies have been affected by the attack on HWL Ebsworth in May.

In a statement he said that his “first order of business” was to deal with the fallout of the breach with the law firm that included major banks and state and federal government agencies.

The Tasmania Government has confirmed it is one of the firm’s clients, along with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner and the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission, and National Australia Bank.

“A number of Australian Government entities have been impacted by the HWL Ebsworth cyber incident, with sensitive personal and government information released. I am actively engaging with HWL Ebsworth to understand the complete picture of this incident, including how their private industry clients have been impacted, as the data analysis continues.

“Impacted entities are commencing the process of notifying affected individuals about the impacts the data breach has had on their information, and to meet their relevant obligations under the Privacy Act 1988.

More than a terabyte of data stolen from HBL Ebsworth was posted on the dark web by Russian cybercriminals known in late April.

According to The Australian, sixty-three government agencies – from the giant Department of Defence to the tiny Organ and Tissue Authority – have used the firm in recent years.

“The cyber gang claims to have compromised documents relating to the highly secret Woomera missile testing site in South Australia, the navy’s $A3bn plan to replace its attack helicopters, and Australia’s new Indo-Pacific strategy, including in Solomon Islands,” the newspaper reported.

It's possible that hackers managed to steal data on the ADF, AFP, ASIO, police intelligence relating to protests, and immigration detention.

Goldie said, “The Department’s Legal Services Working Group, comprising representatives from relevant entities across the Australian Government, continues to meet regularly to work with HWL Ebsworth on addressing the impacts from the cyber incident for government entities. Additional coordination meetings are occurring to address issues for HWL Ebsworth’s broader client base.

“We will work to ensure the lessons from this incident are shared so that we can continue to collectively bolster our responses to cyber incidents.”