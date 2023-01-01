Cloudy future for National Anti-Corruption Commission

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), a new Australian Commonwealth agency that began operating from July 1, has turned to the cloud for its enterprise software under long term contracts with Kapish and TechnologyOne.

TechOne OneGov Ci Anywhere will be provided under a Software as a service (SaaS) contract with an annual subscription including one-off implementation consultancy service for just over $630,000. TechnologyOne will also provide Online database information retrieval systems under another $780,000 contract.

Legislation to create the agency only received Royal Assent on December 12, 2022, with the agency beginning operations just over 6 months later. The NACC incorporates the previous Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity, which is no longer operational.

Kapish announced it has signed a 3-year contract with the NACC to provide Content Manager Cloud and has worked with them to ensure their required solution was deployed, secure and live to meet the Commission’s tight timeframes.

Kapish will supply its OpenText records management solution under an annual Software as a Service contract worth almost $220,000 for the first 12 months.

Compliant with global information management government standards such as ISO15489, ISO16175 and ISM-PROTECTED (IRAP-ASSESSED), Kapish Content Manager Cloud is promoted as a one-stop-shop for information governance compliance.

It offers support for both Manage in Place and centralisation for the management of records.

The NACC was formed to investigate issues of serious or systemic corrupt conduct in the Australian Government public sector.

The NACC announced on August 1 that it has already received over 500 referrals since commencing operations on July 1.

The commission said about one in eight of the referrals related to matters “well publicised in the media”.

The NACC can only investigate matters relating to Australian Government public officials. It will not be able to investigate concerns relating to state, territory or local government officials.