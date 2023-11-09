Nuclear Win for Australian SaaS Collaboration Suite

Australian Naval Infrastructure (ANI), the government owned shipbuilder slated to construct a future nuclear-powered submarine fleet, has turned to local developer archTIS for secure data exchange and collaboration.

The archTIS Kojensi solution will be deployed to 100 users initially in a contract worth A$342,540, with the ability to purchase additional licenses through the 3 year contract period until October 30, 2026.

ANI is a government business enterprise jointly owned by the Minister for Finance and the Minister for Defence, to support the ongoing naval shipbuilding program of the Commonwealth.

Its core mandate includes ownership, development and management of critical infrastructure and associated facilities.

The Osborne Naval Shipyard where it is based will expand almost three times in size to enable the building of the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine fleet.

Kojensi is a multi-level security (MLS) classified file sharing and document collaboration software platform. It enables productivity while managing the compliance and security of sensitive information.

archTIS managing director Daniel Lai said: “ANI is an important win for archTIS. Their selection of Kojensi validates the value it offers to quickly deploy a secure platform for sensitive information exchange.

“It is another milestone in our continued drive to make Kojensi the preferred platform for the secure sharing and collaboration of classified information between partners across Defence and the supply chain.”

The company believes that while AUKUS presents an exciting opportunity to Australia, the transfer of nuclear technology will present compliance and data security challenges for Defence and Industry.

“Recent AUKUS developments and supporting legislative instruments have identified the probable governance pathway for setting rules and expectations when managing participant technology transfers. This governance has not been sufficiently defined at this stage to provide certainty to Defence and Industry organisations as to how they will operate in a compliant manner.

“Notwithstanding the uncertainty, compliance requirements are likely to evolve rapidly, and any compliance management capability needs to be able to adapt at a similar pace,” said Tony Howell, Global Chief Architect, Defence and Intelligence, archTIS.