Parliamentary Inquiry into Digital Transformation

The rapid uptake of automated decision making and machine learning techniques in the modern workplace will b e a major focus of a new Parliamentary inquiry initiated by Australia’s Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations, Tony Burke.

The House Standing Committee on Employment, Education and Training commenced its inquiry on April 9, 2024. It has invited submissions by Friday 21 June 2024.

The Committee stated it would like to hear directly from workers, employers, software developers and providers, academics, employer groups and trade unions about the digital transformation of workplaces that is currently taking place across Australia.

Chair of the Committee Lisa Chesters MP said, ‘following the Committee’s recent work on generative artificial intelligence in the Australian education system, the Committee is now turning its attention to examining the intersection between advanced digital technology and the labour market’.

‘Australian workplaces are changing the way they operate,’ Ms Chesters said. ‘The Committee wants to understand what these changes mean for employees and employers, our workplaces and the way we regulate and govern our employment practices’.

Of particular interest to the Committee are the benefits and risks of automated decision making and machine learning in the context of work, the role of business software and regulatory technology companies, and how to ensure the safe and responsible use of these technologies.

The Committee welcomes submissions from interested individuals and organisations by Friday 21 June 2024. More information on the inquiry, including the full terms of reference and details on making a submission, can be found on the inquiry website.