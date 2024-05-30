Swift shift to CM cloud for ACECQA

Information Management and Governance specialist iCognition has transitioned the national advisors in the education and care sector, the Australian Children’s Education & Care Quality Authority (ACECQA) to an OpenText Content Manager-as-a-Service cloud within seven weeks. ACECQA is a statutory body responsible for ensuring quality outcomes for children in early childhood education and care services.

“From initial contract discussions to go live was only seven weeks,” said iCognition Director of Professional Services, Matt Jordan.

“That includes contract negotiations, project planning, team formation, provisioning the cloud environment, moving the CM system, upgrading to Content Manager 23.4, transitioning users to a full zero footprint experience, change management and a successful production cut over on the first attempt.

“iCognition is proud to have streamlined the cloud transition to just a few weeks, especially when compared with some of the year-long transitions we’ve seen in the market of late.”

Moving their Content Manager to the iCognition cloud and upgrading it to 23.4 further strengthens ACECQA’s commitment to excellence and secure information management, as they not only achieve a robust and quality service but have one of the most secure Content Manager services available.

“This cloud service is not only Government IRAP assessed to the level of protected, but also upgraded to the new ISO27001:2022 Information Security, Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection certification, making it the most secure Content Manager cloud service available, as far as we can tell,” said iCognition CEO, Mr Joe Mammoliti.

“iCognition is very excited about this, as ACECQA joins Wodonga TAFE, National Capital Authority, Tasmanian Dept of Natural Resources and the Environment, Australian Digital Health Agency, Perpetual Limited and other clients in our secure OpenText Content Manager-as-a-Service cloud service,” said Mammoliti.

“Clients are increasingly turning to cloud services not just to reduce costs but also to embrace future innovation. The cloud-based approach facilitates regular updates and new enhancements, providing the ACECQA with the opportunity to extend a standard Content Manager solution to iCognition's Ingress Content Services Platform,” said Nigel Carruthers-Taylor, Principal at iCognition.

Ingress extends a standard Content Manager system with technologies such as Enterprise Search, Artificial Intelligence, and content functions that can be accessed directly from corporate applications and Microsoft 365.

“iCognition is proud to partner with the ACECQA in their journey towards efficient document and records management. By leveraging our industry-leading solutions, ACECQA will experience greater efficiency, enhanced compliance, and a seamless path to future innovation,” said Carruthers-Taylor.