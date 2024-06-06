RecordPoint wins Victoria Police deal

Victoria Police has selected RecordPoint as its data and records management, compliance and governance platform.

Once implemented, the platform will manage all the key data systems across the force’s 23,000+ staff under a seven-year, $A7.2 million contract.

Victoria Police is one of the 10 largest police forces in the world.

Victoria Police joins other Australian public sector customers across local, state and federal governments, including the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, DTA, NDIA, Transport for NSW, Victorian Department of Premier and Cabinet, DET Victoria and others.

Founded in 2009, RecordPoint supports highly-regulated companies and government agencies globally.

https://www.recordpoint.com/