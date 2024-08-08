Kodak Alaris acquired by Private Investment Firm

Kodak Alaris has been acquired by Kingswood Capital Management, an LA-based private equity firm focussed on buyouts of businesses with operational improvement potential. The sale price was not disclosed.

The Alaris brand, which has been owned by the UK’s Pension Protection Fund (PPF) since 2020, was originally spun off from Eastman Kodak when the Kodak company filed for bankruptcy in 2012.

A statement from the PPF said, “Kodak Alaris … was restructured and has subsequently performed well, leading to our decision to sell the business.”

Kodak Alaris is one of the largest global providers of data capture and processing solutions through its award-winning software, document scanners, and services. Kodak Alaris serves customers in more than 100 countries around the world with major locations in the US, UK, France, Germany, Mexico, and Australia.

John Blake, President of Kodak Alaris, said, “The investment by Kingswood Capital is a clear endorsement of the enduring value of our offerings and a testament to our team’s hard work. We are delighted to have secured the backing of new owners who share our vision for the future of our business.

“We look forward to starting this new chapter guided by Kingswood’s robust operational expertise.”

Similarly, the PPF expressed its satisfaction in having reached an outcome beneficial for all parties, including the employees and stakeholders of Kodak Alaris.

“At Kingswood, our goal is to help companies reach their full potential by providing capital, bolstering its operations, and identifying avenues to achieve growth,” said Alex Wolf, Managing Partner of Kingswood.

“We are excited to help continue Kodak Alaris’ strong recent performance and momentum.”