A pioneering startup in the field of AI-powered data integration, Vectorize, has raised $US3.6 million in seed funding for its Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) platform designed to transform how businesses of all sizes leverage their data for AI applications.

In an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping industries, RAG systems are emerging as a critical technology. RAG enhances large language models by combining their pre-trained knowledge with real-time access to an organization's specific data, enabling more accurate and contextually relevant AI responses.

"Vectorize is addressing a crucial need in the AI ecosystem," said Puneet Agarwal, partner at True Ventures, which led the investment in Vectorize.

"By uniquely integrating RAG technology with data pipelines, Vectorize enables companies to optimize their data more effectively for AI applications. This approach not only simplifies a traditionally complex process but also sets a new standard for how businesses can achieve more accurate and impactful AI-driven results."

Vectorize makes AI technology easier and more affordable by offering a number of unique, differentiated features:

Fully self-service and available now: Many competitive products in this space are waitlisted or require a meeting with sales before granting access to their platforms. Vectorize is ready to use right now - anyone can sign up and start using it right away. Import from anywhere: Customers can import data from knowledge bases, documents, and SaaS platforms available to large language models to use when processing user requests. Flexible data updates: Customers can automatically update search indexes based on requirements of each project – from occasional to instant, or anything in between. Smart data preparation: Customers can try different data preparation methods before building data pipelines to ensure their approach will work best with their language model. Pay-as-you-go pricing: Customers only pay for their actual usage and developers enjoy a generous forever-free tier that supports learning and small AI projects.

"I observed companies struggling with building vector indexes for their RAG applications and realized the real issue wasn't just the complexity; it was the disconnect between RAG evaluation and the pipelines they were using," said Chris Latimer, CEO of Vectorize.

"Developers were getting bogged down, testing different models and strategies with little success. That’s when we had a key insight: by integrating RAG evaluation directly with RAG pipelines, we could simplify the entire process and significantly boost performance. That's exactly what we've done with Vectorize, making it easier for developers to achieve the retrieval performance they need in a tiny fraction of the time."

Vectorize has collaborated with with Elastic, the Search AI Company.

“Elastic is committed to making it easier for developers to build next-generation search experiences,” said Shay Banon, founder and chief technology officer at Elastic.

“Working with Vectorize allows us to bring our Elasticsearch vector database and hybrid search capabilities to more users through the Vectorize RAG Platform.”

https://vectorize.io/