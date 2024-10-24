​​New Guidance for Government Digital Projects

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has released new guidance to enhance the assessment and delivery of digital projects across the Australian Government. Developed in collaboration with the University of Sydney's John Grill Institute for Project Leadership, the guidance focuses on improving the accuracy of Delivery Confidence Assessments (DCAs) for digital initiatives.

DCAs are critical tools used to evaluate the likelihood of a digital project meeting its objectives on time and within budget. The new guidelines aim to address the unique challenges and complexities associated with digital projects, filling a gap in existing literature and practices.

Key factors highlighted in the guidance include governance and leadership, resource management, delivery management, solution design, and the importance of a clear purpose and business case with defined benefits. These elements have been identified as crucial influencers of digital project success based on global research and experience.

Jamie Whitcombe, Branch Manager for Portfolio Assurance at the DTA, emphasized the importance of effective assurance in digital project management. "Good assurance is key to keeping delivery teams focussed on what must go right to succeed," Whitcombe stated. "Ensuring assurance adapts to the unique challenges of digital projects goes to the heart of maximising its value, and ultimately in ensuring that digital projects deliver as expected for Australians."

The guidance will be integrated into the training program for Senior Responsible Officials (SROs), set to launch in early 2025. It is designed to be a living document, with plans for continuous updates based on learnings from across the Australian Government's digital projects.

This release marks the first installment in a research series aimed at engaging academia on critical issues affecting digital project performance. The series is part of the DTA's commitment to ongoing improvement in the design and delivery of digital projects, drawing on global best practices and cutting-edge research.

All digital projects across the Australian Government are required to conduct DCAs in accordance with the Assurance Framework for Digital and ICT Investments. This framework ensures a consistent flow of assurance information to the government, enabling ongoing reforms and improvements in digital project design and delivery. It also includes escalation processes for at-risk projects, allowing for structured responses such as remediation planning to help agencies get troubled projects back on track.

To access the guidance, visit Digital project research series | digital.gov.au.