Castlepoint Systems Named Top 100 Cyber Innovator

Castlepoint Systems has been recognised as one of Australia’s Top 100 Innovators in the Cyber Category for the third year running. This recognition highlights the company’s efforts in advancing information management and security through ethical AI solutions.

Castlepoint was founded by Rachael Greaves and Gavin McKay, who identified a need for better data storage and compliance practices during their years of working on government and corporate audits. They developed a platform that uses ethical AI to

discover, classify, and control all types of data within an organisation’s network. This includes documents, emails, chat messages, databases, and web pages, helping organisations manage rogue data and comply with regulatory requirements.

Castlepoint defined a new category of information governance technology, as the founders recognised the importance of integrating the discovery, audit, privacy, and cyber functions for enterprises directly with records management.

Records governance was being set aside as too difficult, and many organisations were not investing in lifecycle management. Legacy EDRMS systems could not handle the volume, variety, and velocity of record content, and most records were going completely unsentenced.

This was not just an issue for the records team. Long term retention of sensitive data with no continuing business use has been resulting in an enormous threat surface from a cyber and privacy perspective. Organisations were being breached regularly, and spilling data they should no longer have even had on the network.

Castlepoint’s novel approach to Explainable AI autoclassification meant that, for the first time, all content in the enterprise could be registered, classified, sentenced, and compliantly disposed, no matter where it was stored, or how it was labelled. This capability has transformed the cyber posture of its clients and has been identified as a strategic national security solution as a result.

“We’re honoured to be recognised among Australia’s top innovators,” said Rachael Greaves, co-founder of Castlepoint Systems. “Our goal has always been to help organisations manage their data securely, compliantly, and ethically, without the downside risk inherent in legacy approaches.”

Gavin McKay added, “As we grow globally, we remain focused on providing solutions that prioritise security and compliance. Explainability and Transparency are crucial for creating a safer digital environment, as both the threats and opportunities of AI boom.”

Castlepoint Systems continues to drive innovation in cybersecurity and remains committed to transforming data management practices. It has recently launched its Generative AI Governance capability, enabling organisations to properly prepare for, and manage, Copilot adoption.

