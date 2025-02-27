2025 A Turning Point for Transformation Specialists

New data released by Allura Partners reveals salaries and career opportunities for organisational transformation roles are expected to rise by an average of 10% to 15% in 2025, with demand fuelled by a 57% surge in job postings over the last quarter.

Part of Allura Partners Salary & Market Insights Series, Organisational Transformation in 2025: A New Year of Opportunities, attributes the significant growth in 2025 to businesses doubling down on restructuring to embrace new technologies and a continuation of organisational transformation projects put on hold in 2024.

Allura Partners, Oliver Wilson, Director, said, “We have witnessed a 120% growth in organisational transformation related roles over the past 6 months, which is being driven by major organisations reinvigorating change programs, particularly in financial institutions, FMCG, insurance, and healthcare. These trends are not just market corrections; they reflect a growing urgency to innovate and streamline operations.”

2025 will see significant salary growth in key roles, as businesses seek top-tier talent to navigate change effectively including Head of Transformation, Program Management, Change Manager and Business Analyst.

The urgency that organisations are pursuing AI and automation is clear, with 74% of CEOs seeing AI and automation as critical to their growth strategies, while nearly half cite organisational inefficiencies as barriers to success[1].

“This is where transformation leaders come in. The market needs individuals who combine technical know-how with cross-functional leadership to deliver measurable results,” said Oliver Wilson, Director.

Demand is being accelerated by key industry trends: a hybrid workforce, surging investments in ERP/CRM systems such as SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics and regulatory-driven transformation programs. Additionally, private equity firms are leading the charge with fast-paced integrations and separations that require specialist expertise.

“For candidates, 2025 represents a unique opportunity to advance their careers. Private equity environments offer rapid career progression, while ASX-listed companies provide large-scale, long-term transformation programs. Both are highly rewarding for candidates with hands-on delivery capabilities and strategic vision.

“The most successful candidates are those who can articulate clear methodologies, manage challenging stakeholder environments, and deliver across diverse projects and products.

“This isn’t just a hiring trend; it’s a complete evolution in how organisations operate. The right transformation leaders will shape the success of businesses in 2025 and beyond.” Oliver Wilson, Director said.

To find out more and to download the 2025 Salary & Market Insights Transformation guide visit www.allurapartners.com.au