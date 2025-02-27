Russian Cybersecurity Giant purged Over Espionage Fears

Australia has joined a growing list of nations banning Kaspersky software, citing "unacceptable security risks" related to potential foreign interference, espionage, and sabotage.

The directive, issued by Department of Home Affairs Secretary Stephanie Foster, requires all government entities to remove Kaspersky products from their systems by April 1, 2025.

Foster specifically highlighted concerns about "Kaspersky's extensive collection of user data" and its potential exposure to "extrajudicial directions from a foreign government that conflicts with Australian law."

"After considering threat and risk analysis, I have determined that the use of Kaspersky Lab, Inc. products and web services by Australian Government entities poses an unacceptable security risk to Australian Government, networks and data, arising from threats of foreign interference, espionage and sabotage," said Foster.

"I have also considered the important need for a strong policy signal to critical infrastructure and other Australian governments regarding the unacceptable security risk associated with the use of Kaspersky Lab, Inc. products and web services."

While the ban prohibits new installations and mandates removal of existing software, agencies can request temporary exemptions for legitimate business needs if appropriate security mitigations are implemented.

This decision follows the United States' more sweeping ban in June 2024, which prohibited Kaspersky from selling products or issuing updates to existing customers, effectively forcing the Russian company to exit the American market entirely by mid-July 2024.