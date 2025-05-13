AI-Powered Information Management in NZ Public Sector

Microsoft New Zealand has announced the successful implementation of AI and low code solutions transforming the way local and central government agencies manage Official Information Act (OIA) and Local Government Official Information Act (LGOIMA) requests.

In a new report, titled "Optimising official information management with AI," it details how government agencies are leveraging AI technology to address longstanding challenges.

According to the report, New Zealand government agencies collectively handle approximately 38,000 requests every six months, up from 26,000 two years ago, with responses taking an average of 13 days. The implementation of AI solutions aims to dramatically reduce this timeframe to just four days, while simultaneously improving accuracy and reducing complaints.

The report highlights several critical challenges faced by public sector agencies in managing official information requests, including resource constraints, complex processes, fragmented data, manual processing, and sensitive data risks. Multi-layered approval processes and difficulties in routing requests to appropriate departments further complicate the landscape.

One government agency reported having "multiple ministerial teams, up to 1000 instances of ministerial correspondence and 300+ briefings per month," equating to thousands of hours spent on OIA response management through primarily manual processes.

AI-Powered Request Routing and Response

The first case study features a collaboration between Microsoft and partner Arinco to implement an "Official Information Routing & Response Agents" solution. This system utilizes Copilot Studio or Azure Open AI Agent integrated with existing email, document store, and CRM systems.

The solution expedites triage and routing of incoming requests using Retrieval Assisted Generation (RAG) technology, automatically directing inquiries to appropriate business units. It then automates response drafting by reviewing questions against previous responses and augmenting drafts with relevant information from internal knowledge bases.

A government agency implementing this solution reported significant improvements, stating, "We removed a manual, time-consuming process with automated retrieval of relevant information using AI, reducing time and effort required to respond."

Benefits included improved response times, enhanced accuracy and consistency, simpler request lifecycle management, and stronger data privacy protections through layered access controls. The agency highlighted that implementation took just weeks and was highly customizable to their specific needs.

Lifecycle Management Application

The report's second example showcases an "Official Information Lifecycle Manager Apps" solution built on Model Driven Power Apps or D365 Customer Service with Power Automate & Power BI. This approach integrates with existing document stores, CRM systems, and data warehouses.

This solution provides an overall view for information managers while enabling participants to see relevant subsections of the process. It includes tools for ensuring consistency in responses, streamlining approval processes, and generating detailed reports to improve efficiency.

One agency reporting a 70% reduction in both hours spent on reporting and request allocation time. Other benefits included improved visibility through operational dashboards, reduced manual effort through automation of administrative tasks, and significantly enhanced user satisfaction.

Microsoft's report concludes with ambitious goals for the future of official information management in New Zealand's public sector. Beyond reducing response times to just 4 days, it aims to decrease the approximately 6,500 requests annually that are transferred or refused because information is already publicly available or meant for other departments.

The report also targets reducing the approximately 610 annual complaints about OIA handling to under 100 through improved accuracy and expedience. Finally, it suggests expanding these successful AI approaches to other areas with similar challenges, such as Data Privacy requests.

“We know the public service is focused on driving value for money and delivering the services New Zealanders want,” said Vanessa Sorenson, Managing Director of Microsoft New Zealand.

“Responding to official information requests in a timely way is an important part of that, while also improving efficiency – including on agency reporting requirements – and freeing up public servants for other work. At its core democracy is about communication between citizens and government and we’re proud to support that.”