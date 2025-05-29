Morae Bolsters Records Management Capabilities

Houston-based Morae Global Corporation has acquired Gimmal, a leading information governance software platform.

The acquisition integrates Gimmal's end-to-end information governance software with Morae's existing legal technology solutions, creating what executives describe as a comprehensive platform for managing the complete information lifecycle - from document creation and classification to retention and disposal.

Founded in 2002, Gimmal software addresses critical compliance and operational needs that have become increasingly important as organizations grapple with growing data volumes and evolving regulatory requirements.

"Our clients want complete, comprehensive solutions that address increasingly complex legal, regulatory, and operational demands," said Shahzad Bashir, Morae's Chairman and CEO.

"The combination of Gimmal's software with Morae's MorAI technology, services and consultancy will deliver an unmatched breadth and depth of offerings in our field."

The deal represents Morae's sixth acquisition since private equity firm Lateral Investment Management invested in the company in 2019, highlighting an aggressive growth strategy focused on building a comprehensive legal technology platform.

Craig Carpenter, CEO of Gimmal, emphasized the strategic value of joining forces with Morae's global reach and established client base. "Plugging the leading information governance software into the leading, global legal technology company will deliver myriad new benefits and synergies for our global network of corporate legal departments and law firms," he said.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.