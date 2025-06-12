NZ Government Agency Digitises Decades of Records

New Zealand’s Ministry of Māori Development has successfully completed a major digitisation project that transformed nearly two decades of paper records into searchable digital files, with OPEX Falcon scanners playing a crucial role in the massive undertaking.

The ambitious "Digital-First" initiative saw the agency digitize 15,573 records housed in 1,809 archive boxes - equivalent to paper stretching 1,240 kilometres from Kaitāia to Kaikōura when laid end to end. The project became urgent when the Ministry’s Wellington national office required temporary relocation for seismic retrofitting.

The project's technical backbone relied on OPEX Falcon scanners, which proved essential in processing the enormous volume of documents dating back to 1982. Desktop Imaging, the digitisation partner, leveraged the cutting-edge capture technology alongside optical character recognition (OCR) software to ensure all digitised files became fully text-searchable.

The scanning technology enabled the team to handle delicate historical documents that required special care due to their age and condition. Each file underwent rigorous quality assurance checks to meet archival standards before being delivered digitally to Ministry staff.

The digitisation faced several hurdles. Many files lacked consistent data capture over the decades, requiring archival expert Dr. Susan Skudder to evaluate each record against the Ministry's retention and disposal schedule.

The inconsistent filing systems meant there was often no single source of truth for vital information about many records. The high-speed scanning capability of the OPEX Falcon scanners allowed the team to process files quickly while still maintaining the careful handling required for proper archival assessment.

Immediate Business Benefits

The digitization has delivered significant operational improvements. Staff now enjoy 24/7, multi-user concurrent access to critical business information, dramatically streamlining workflows and improving productivity. The digital-first approach has enhanced customer service through faster information access and improved data accuracy.

The transition away from paper-based systems has generated immediate cost savings in storage, retrieval, and maintenance while ensuring legislative compliance for data security and confidentiality. The digital transformation positions the Ministry of Māori Development for future technological advancements and system integrations.