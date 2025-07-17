The Holy Grail of Information Management: Why Source Authority Still Matters

Australia faces an information crisis. The Australian National Audit Office estimates that 93% of government agency records are "unsentenced" - meaning retention schedules cannot be applied - up from 63% in 2019. This dramatic deterioration coincides with the widespread adoption of cloud-based, in-place management systems like SharePoint.

The shift away from Electronic Document and Records Management Solutions (EDRMS) has created what can only be described as information chaos. Traditional EDRMS platforms manage information by subject using a Function-Activity-Descriptor framework, allowing retention schedules to be properly applied and information lifecycle management to function effectively.

In contrast, in-place solutions create folder-within-folder structures that may make sense only to their creators. This approach makes compliance impossible and creates "rabbit holes" of unmanaged data that grow exponentially over time.

In-Place management is like a sprawling, out of control cancerous disease - it needs to be cut out

The financial implications extend beyond compliance failures. A 10TB hard drive costs a few hundred dollars; equivalent cloud storage costs ten times that amount annually. Yet organizations continue migrating to cloud solutions that trap them in expensive, perpetual licensing agreements while surrendering control of their information assets.

Microsoft Purview and similar compliance tools fundamentally misunderstand records management principles, attempting to retrofit compliance onto systems designed for collaboration rather than governance.

Why EDRMS Still Works

On-premise EDRMS solutions like Content Manager (TRIM) or Objective require minimal technical expertise and virtually no backend maintenance. They provide workflow capabilities, contact-centric functionality, and can serve CRM needs while maintaining the structured approach essential for compliance.

The technology isn't complex - it's proven. What's changed is that executives have stopped listening to records managers, seduced by marketing promises of revolutionary cloud solutions.

Artificial intelligence won't solve information chaos - it requires the structure and context that EDRMS provides from the outset. Using AI to clean up legacy messes treats the symptom, not the disease.

Organizations need to recognize that information management requirements haven't changed despite technological advances. The choice is clear: maintain control with proven EDRMS solutions or continue down an expensive path toward deeper information chaos.

The question isn't whether to modernize - it's whether to learn from decades of proven practice or repeat the mistakes that created today's crisis.

Scott Brown is an Information and Records Specialist contracting to Government and Regulated Industry.