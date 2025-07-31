OAIC Targets AI Biometrics and Government Messaging Apps

Australia's privacy regulator will intensify scrutiny of artificial intelligence use, facial recognition technology and government messaging apps as part of its regulatory priorities for 2025-26.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner outlined four focus areas, signalling increased enforcement activity in emerging technologies and government information handling.

The OAIC will target advertising technology including pixel tracking, and sectors creating "power and information imbalances" such as rental property, credit reporting and data brokerage industries.

Privacy Commissioner Carly Kind said opaque data extraction practices undermine consumer trust and may impede digital economy participation.

The regulator will examine government use of AI and automated decision-making to preserve both privacy and information access rights. This includes monitoring messaging app use by government agencies.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Tydd said the agency would focus resources on regulatory problems causing the most harm to create frameworks supporting innovation and economic gains.

The OAIC will investigate biometric scanning technologies and location data tracking in applications, vehicles and devices as part of its surveillance technology oversight.

Freedom of Information Commissioner Toni Pirani highlighted systemic underperformance by agencies in FOI compliance, including refusal rates and statutory timeframe breaches.

The priorities target government information governance failures, including inadequate data lifecycle management and poor disclosure practices that impact public trust.

The OAIC will provide guidance to improve Australian Public Service administrative decision-making and identify integrity risks from information management practices.

https://www.oaic.gov.au