Google Denies Gmail Security Breach

Google has dismissed as "entirely false" claims that it issued a broad security warning to Gmail users about a major data breach.

The technology giant released a statement refuting recent reports suggesting the company had alerted all Gmail users to a significant security vulnerability.

Google stated: "We want to reassure our users that Gmail’s protections are ‘strong and effective’.

“Several inaccurate claims surfaced recently that incorrectly stated that we issued a broad warning to all Gmail users about a major Gmail security issue. This is entirely false".

Google maintains that Gmail's security protections remain robust, blocking more than 99.9 per cent of phishing and malware attempts before reaching user inboxes. The company emphasised its ongoing investment in security innovation and clear communication about actual risks.

For enterprise users, Google recommends implementing Passkeys as a secure password alternative and following established best practices for identifying and reporting phishing attacks. These measures align with standard security frameworks many organisations already employ.

Google recently experienced a data breach involving its Salesforce database, where attackers accessed business-related information but did not compromise user passwords.

"Security is such an important item for all companies, all customers, all users -- we take this work incredibly seriously," Google said.

"Our teams invest heavily, innovate constantly, and communicate clearly about the risks and protections we have in place. It's crucial that conversation in this space is accurate and factual."