Data Governance Conference Tackles AI Transparency

The Open Source Initiative will host a three-day virtual conference on data governance challenges in artificial intelligence from October 1-3, addressing compliance and transparency issues that have emerged as AI adoption accelerates across enterprise environments.

The free "Deep Dive: Data Governance" conference aims to tackle data provenance, licensing frameworks, and stewardship standards - critical concerns for organisations implementing AI systems while maintaining regulatory compliance and ethical standards.

Conference sessions will cover building data commons for AI, environmental sustainability in dataset creation, and case studies from government and research institutions.

The event builds on OSI's previous work developing the Open Source AI Definition through community consultation.

"Datasets are the raw material of artificial intelligence," said Stefano Maffulli, OSI executive director.

"If we want AI to be open, transparent and equitable, then we must understand and probably invent new approaches to data governance."

The conference program committee includes representatives from Creative Commons, Mozilla Foundation, and European research institutions, though specific keynote speakers have not been announced. Registration details are available at here.

OSI published a white paper earlier this year with Open Future titled "Data Governance in Open Source AI: Enabling Responsible and Systematic Access" examining frameworks for equitable data ecosystems.