WA marks progress on Electronic Medical Record

Western Australia has completed the first phase of its rollout of an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Program, marking a major milestone in the state's healthcare modernisation efforts.

The WA Government announced this week that its Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Program has successfully implemented Single Sign On (SSO) and Digital Medical Record (DMR) systems across all WA Health facilities, part of a $A247 million investment.

The completion in August 2025 represents the culmination of a multi-year digital transformation project that began with the SSO rollout in February 2023. The systems are now operational across Metropolitan Perth and regional areas including the Mid West, Kimberley, Wheatbelt, Great Southern, South West, and Pilbara.

The SSO system, is used by 27,000 clinicians across WA Health with 348,000 logins per week, reducing time clinicians spend logging into their systems, allowing them to focus more on patient care.

The DMR is digitising paper-based patient records. As of July 2025, the system has digitised 44 million documents and serves approximately 13,000 WA Health staff on a typical weekday.

The SSO system has simplified access for clinicians, allowing them to access around 90 clinical applications with a single card tap. This reduces the time healthcare workers spend on administrative tasks and allows greater focus on patient care.

Meanwhile, the DMR system has replaced paper-based patient records, providing clinicians with realtime access to complete, up-to-date patient information across all WA Health facilities statewide.

Health Minister Meredith Hammat emphasized the significance of the achievement for the state's vast healthcare network.

"This significant milestone is about modernising and improving healthcare right across our State," Hammat said.

"Western Australia is geographically the largest health jurisdiction in the world, and these technologies help to bring us closer together and improve patient care."

The $247 million investment includes $104 million allocated in the 2024-25 State Budget, with the government now moving toward planning and procurement of a comprehensive Electronic Medical Record system as the program's next phase.

The minister highlighted the broader implications for healthcare delivery across the state.

"These innovations will help ensure that WA Health remains at the forefront of modern healthcare delivery for our community," Hammat said.