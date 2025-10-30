Mediaflux to Preserve Australia's Audiovisual History

The National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA), has selected Arcitecta's Mediaflux platform as its central Digital Asset Management System. This move marks a significant step in NFSA's digital transformation journey to enhance access to the nation's cultural heritage.

The Mediaflux platform will enable NFSA to manage petabyte-scale collections, automate metadata enrichment and streamline digital workflows. It replaces legacy systems that struggled with the growing scale and complexity of digital assets.

“The NFSA’s digital transformation isn’t just about upgrading systems — it’s about fundamentally rethinking how we manage, understand and share Australia’s audiovisual history,” said Dr. Keir Winesmith, Chief Digital Officer, NFSA.

“Mediaflux gives us the flexibility to structure and enrich our digital assets in ways that make them more discoverable, understandable and accessible. We’re not just preserving history; we want to connect Australians with their audiovisual heritage and help them understand the many ways in which the past contains the present and the future.”

NFSA selected Mediaflux following a rigorous evaluation, where the platform demonstrated unified data management capabilities and scalable, metadata-driven architecture. The implementation will proceed in multiple phases with initial focus on three key areas.

The first phase will deliver intelligent metadata management to improve searchability, next-generation collections management for streamlined curation, and a contributor portal for external deposits. These improvements aim to better serve both internal workflows and public accessibility requirements.

Wasabi's cloud storage integration, managed by Mediaflux, will provide cost-effective scalability with no egress fees. Dell PowerScale solutions will power high-speed digitisation and preservation of archive collections.

The project supports NFSA's broader strategy of enhancing discoverability and access while helping digitise at-risk materials across multiple National Cultural Institutions. It aligns with the growing trend in galleries, libraries, archives and museums adopting cloud-ready, metadata-driven platforms.

https://www.arcitecta.com