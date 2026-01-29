AI-Generated Data Drives Governance Framework Shift

Half of all organisations will implement zero-trust data governance by 2028 as AI-generated content floods information systems, according to Gartner predictions released this week.

"Organisations can no longer implicitly trust data or assume it was human generated," said Wan Fui Chan, Managing VP at Gartner. The company positions zero-trust governance as establishing authentication and verification measures to protect business outcomes.

The driver behind this predicted shift is the proliferation of AI-generated content entering training datasets for large language models. According to Gartner's 2026 CIO and Technology Executive Survey, 84% of respondents expect increased GenAI funding this year, though survey methodology and sample size were not disclosed.

Gartner warns of "model collapse" - where AI systems trained on outputs from previous models may lose accuracy.

Chan noted that regulatory requirements for verifying "AI-free" data are expected to intensify in certain regions. However, he did not identify specific jurisdictions, proposed regulations, or enforcement mechanisms currently in development.

"In this evolving regulatory environment, all organisations will need the ability to identify and tag AI-generated data," Chan said. He identified information and knowledge management skills plus metadata management solutions as essential for data cataloguing.

The prediction suggests organisations will need to implement active metadata management practices enabling realtime alerts when data requires recertification or becomes stale.

Gartner recommends organisations appoint dedicated AI governance leaders responsible for zero-trust policies, AI risk management, and compliance operations. The firm also advises forming cross-functional teams spanning cybersecurity and data analytics to conduct data risk assessments.

The company suggests building on existing data and analytics governance frameworks rather than creating entirely new systems. This includes updating security, metadata management, and ethics policies to address AI-generated data risks.

