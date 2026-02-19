3-Year Transition for AML/CTF Compliance

The Department of Home Affairs and AUSTRAC have announced transitional rules providing existing reporting entities a three-year period to transition customer due diligence obligations under Australia's reformed anti-money laundering regime.

The transitional rules allow existing reporting entities to continue using current customer identification procedures until 30 March 2029 or adopt reformed initial customer due diligence obligations at any point between 31 March 2026 and the transition deadline.

"The transitional rules will ensure the reforms work effectively in practice and will allow additional time for certain reporting entities to develop systems and processes and to meet certain new obligations," according to AUSTRAC's update published on its website.

The reforms commence 31 March 2026 following passage of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Amendment Act 2024.

Existing reporting entities must implement ongoing customer due diligence obligations from 31 March 2026 with no transition period, according to the guidance.

The transitional period applies only to initial customer due diligence. During the three-year transition, reporting entities must fully comply with whichever method they select for all new customers and customer types.

McCullough Robertson partner Lucy Adamson notes the deadlines provide "implementation flexibility" while businesses must understand which timeframes apply to them, according to legal analysis published by the law firm.

https://mccullough.com.au/2026/02/05/critical-deadline-extensions-for-australias-anti-money-laundering-and-counter-terrorism-financing-reform/

The transitional period does not apply to newly regulated businesses that commence enrolment from 31 March 2026, including lawyers, accountants, conveyancers, real estate professionals, precious metals dealers, and trust and company service providers.

Existing reporting entities have until 30 May 2026 to notify AUSTRAC of their AML/CTF compliance officer. Newly regulated businesses and virtual asset service providers have until 29 July 2026.

Newly regulated businesses receive staggered deadlines for initial independent evaluations based on their AUSTRAC account number, avoiding sector-wide evaluation clustering.

"The deadline for the first independent evaluation for newly regulated businesses will not be less than 3 years from the original commencement date," the guidance states. "This means the first deadline for a newly regulated business will be required to complete an independent evaluation will be 1 July 2029."

The reforms introduce regulation for new virtual asset services beyond the existing digital currency exchange framework established in 2018. The transitional rules defer obligations for these new services until 1 July 2026, aligning with broader tranche two reforms.

The Department of Home Affairs will publish an exposure draft of the transitional rules in coming weeks with industry feedback opportunities.

Reporting entities managing compliance processes face significant system development and workflow automation requirements under the reformed regime. The extended timeframes provide breathing room for organisations implementing new data management systems and automated compliance workflows.

The reforms particularly affect information management systems requiring integration of ongoing customer due diligence monitoring, automated risk assessment frameworks, and enhanced reporting capabilities.

Organisations can direct questions about transitional rules to economiccrime@homeaffairs.gov.au.

Full guidance available at: https://www.austrac.gov.au/reforms/amlctf-transitional-rules-update