Epicor introduces new version of DocStar ECM solution

Epicor Software has introduced a new version of the DocStar Enterprise Content Management solution, including an upgraded user interface, enabling teams to work smarter from any location.

“The remote workforce is growing as businesses become more resilient – and a new evolution of work is taking over. With the newest version of DocStar ECM, we help companies transition smoothly,” said Ray Emirzian, product manager, principal, DocStar ECM.

The new user interface helps make document management and automated accounts payable solutions in the cloud or on-premise easier to use, and enables customers to create and process secure e-forms to capture, verify, approve, and integrate data and processes with core business systems remotely.

In addition to the new user interface, the enhancements featured in DocStar ECM 20.1 include:

Epicor IdP/MFA Ready—More secure and easier user login management. Epicor Identity Provider Integration (IdP)/Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) support will be available with the release of the Epicor Identity Provider (IdP) service

Epicor ERP AP Automation Enhancements—Workflow optimizations and performance enhancements for the Epicor ERP AP Automation solution.

Regional Numeric/Date Handling—View numbers/dates in multi-regional settings with this new user preference.

Workflow Application of Stamps—Apply Image and Text stamps automatically as part of conditional rules-based workflows.

Auto Match Workflow Capability—New automatic receipt matching capability for AP Automation solutions further reduces or eliminates manual receipt selection/data entry.

For more information, visit www.docstar.com.