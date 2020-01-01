Xcellerate IT partners with Link4 to deliver e-invoicing

Solution provider Xcellerate IT has partnered with Link4, an e-invoice Access Point provider, to offer a solution that enables customers to accept inbound e-invoices into Kofax, where additional validation can occur before being exported to an ERP system.

Link4 provides e-invoicing Access Point services under the PEPPOL framework and is an accredited PEPPOL Access Point provider for Australia and New Zealand.

E-invoicing automates the exchange of invoice information directly between a buyer's and supplier's accounting systems.

This partnership allows Xcellerate IT’s accounts payable automation solutions to onboard both traditional B2B invoices and e-invoices in one platform, providing the following benefits:

A single vendor for managing all supplier invoices, both traditional and e-invoices

A holistic view of all invoice types within the same platform

A single, multi-channel onboarding ramp for different invoice formats such as email attachments and EDI

Integration with your ERP from Kofax, providing a PDF representation of e-invoice and traditional invoice data

A PEPPOL certified Access Point for receiving e-invoices from your suppliers Access Point provider

Have your system configured to send e-invoices (outbound) from your finance solution using the same Access Point provider via Xcellerate IT

Fast implementation for current Xcellerate IT customers to become e-invoice enabled in readiness to onboard supplier e-invoices

“We are delighted to have partnered with Link4, who are a leading PEPPOL Access Point provider, as this reinforces our authority as a complete Accounts Payable automation solution provider in Australia and New Zealand”, says Howard Boretsky, Managing Director of Xcellerate IT.

The diagram below demonstrates how the process works based on the PEPPOL network 4-Corners model.