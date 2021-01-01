Gimmal acquires Sherpa Software for data governance and eDiscovery

Gimmal, a US provider of information governance software solutions, has announced a merger with Sherpa Software, adding its full data governance and eDiscovery capabilities to the Gimmal Discover product suite.

Sherpa adds the following capabilities to Gimmal’s information governance platform:

Locate and produce data from a variety of sources for regulatory compliance, litigation, or investigations.

Pinpoint content that may put your company at risk of violating CCPA, GDPR, or other regulatory requirements.

Discover sensitive information across the enterprise to ensure proper management of data.

Locate relevant information for litigation or internal investigations, perform first-pass review, and alert custodians to their litigation hold responsibility.

“With the addition of Sherpa, we are able to offer a unique combination of information governance capabilities to the market,” states Mark Johnson, Chief Executive Officer at Gimmal.

“Our feature-rich solution set, combined with deep subject matter expertise, sets us apart from any other information governance solution provider today.”

Kevin Ogrodnik, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sherpa Software, explains the merging into Gimmal as “the perfect complement to an existing set of solutions that enables total information governance for an organisation.”

http://www.gimmal.com/gimmal-discover