Widen Rolls Out Connector for Adobe and Microsoft Apps

Widen, maker of digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) software, has rolled out a new connector for Adobe Creative Cloud and Microsoft Office 365. Powered by CI HUB, a software company specializing in data and content integrations, the connector enables creatives to search, add, and sync their Widen Collective assets while working in Adobe and Microsoft applications.

Widen’s new connector is made for creative team members who spend time working in Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, InCopy, and After Effects. Typically, they must download assets from their DAM system, upload them into Adobe, and then download and re-upload the new asset back into the DAM system. Marketers and salespeople face similar hurdles when pulling content into Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel to prepare sales collateral and internal documents.

Although Widen’s Adobe CC Connector addressed many of these problems, the new connector for Adobe CC and Microsoft Office 365 powered by CI HUB introduces new capabilities including:

More powerful search: Users can search assets by keywords, categories, file formats, filenames, metadata types and fields, collections, and upload profiles while working in Adobe and Microsoft apps. They can also conduct exact searches and wildcard searches.

Users can search assets by keywords, categories, file formats, filenames, metadata types and fields, collections, and upload profiles while working in Adobe and Microsoft apps. They can also conduct exact searches and wildcard searches. Stock photo and shared folder add-ons: CI HUB also powers connectors to Adobe Stock, Dropbox, Getty Images, Google Drive, iStock, and Shutterstock for the many customers who use these services in tandem with the Collective.

“Our CI HUB Connector integrates the Widen Collective with the applications and workflows that creatives use every day,” said Erika Schewe, Product Manager at Widen.

“Rather than switch tabs and download and re-upload content, creatives can grab what they need immediately and keep work flowing. It’s a no-nonsense integration that saves time and makes the Collective more usable and valuable.”

"The philosophy behind the CI HUB Connector for Adobe Creative Cloud and Microsoft Office is to connect customers with data domains throughout their marketing ecosystems,” said Jörg Seidler, Chief Customer Officer at CI HUB.

“It makes using and evolving assets faster and easier in the Widen Collective. We are especially excited about the partnership with Widen, as it is an essential step towards being perceived as a leading provider of content integration solutions on the international market.”

The Adobe and Microsoft connectors are available now. Visit www.widen.com/integrations to learn more.