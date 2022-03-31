NZ announces e-Invoicing panel

The New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (MBIE) has announced a panel of e-Invoicing access point providers for all of government to use.

The e-Invoicing Government Syndicated Agreement panel consists of: MessageXChange, Celtrino, B2BE and Link4.

The panel is available to agencies within the public sector, including public service departments, non-public service departments (such as the New Zealand Police), Crown Entities, State-owned enterprises and local authorities.

The agreement covers the provision of e-Invoicing capabilities and associated services, based on the global PEPPOL standard.

Agencies will be able to select their preferred provider from the panel and begin to discuss their specific implementation and ongoing requirements.

With over 280 million business to business invoices exchanged in New Zealand annually, savings to the economy through e-Invoicing are estimated to be $NZ4.4 billion over 10 years.

In June 2021 Central Government agencies were set e-Invoicing implementation and e-Invoice volume targets:

All Central Government agencies to be e-Invoicing ‘receive’ capable by 31 March 2022.

90% of business to Central Government invoices are e-Invoices by July 2026.

Wider Government is also encouraged to adopt and use e-Invoicing.