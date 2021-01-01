Esker Launches Esker Pay Globally

Esker has announced the launch of Esker Pay, an extensive set of integrated payment capabilities and strategic Fintech partnerships to help businesses unlock cashflow.

Fully integrated with Esker’s Procure-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solution suites, Esker Pay helps businesses better manage cashflow by eliminating manual, complex, and inefficient processes for both accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP).

Esker Pay’s end-to-end payment automation reinforces sturdy supply chains by providing early payment discounts and supply chain financing options, while also addressing fraud prevention, late fees and negatively impacted cashflow concerns.

"The axiom that 'cash is king' has only been reinforced over the last 18 months. When times are tough for many businesses, getting paid and paying suppliers on time can be a tall order," said Catherine Dupuy-Holdich, Product Manager at Esker. "With Esker Pay we offer the technologies and partnerships to facilitate and expedite payments."

Esker enables companies to achieve true positive-sum growth at a time when business success depends on it by facilitating an ecosystem where companies, customers and suppliers create value together - instead of at each other’s expense.

For suppliers, prompt payment from customers results in secured cashflow. And for customers, paying suppliers and maintaining good relationships is key, as onboarding new ones can be costly and risky.

Esker Pay offers a range of payment capabilities, including:

Domestic and international payments

Supplier payment automation

Supply chain financing (reverse factoring)

Dynamic discounting

Integrated payment methods (e.g., cards, direct debits, transfers, etc.)

Factoring

Early payment discounts

Payment information verification

"And this is just the beginning," concluded Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. "We will continue to enrich Esker Pay through technology developments and future partnerships to further optimize customer and supplier B2B payments, reduce risk exposure, and improve back-office efficiency."

Esker Pay is immediately available across the globe to all customers and prospects.

