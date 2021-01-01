Archive solution designed to handle exponential data growth

FUJIFILM and the iRODS Consortium have announced a collaboration and integration creating a joint solution built upon FUJIFILM Object Archive software.

This joint solution leverages the benefits of a tape storage tier, providing an automated archiving workflow for research, commercial and governmental organisations that require storing large - and in most cases rapidly growing - amounts of data.

With this solution, FUJIFILM Object Archive becomes a deep tier archive storage target while iRODS provides a data management platform for users who produce massive amounts of research and analytics data.

FUJIFILM Object Archive software has been tested with the iRODS S3 plugin and now fully supports the AMAZON S3 abstraction that iRODS provides. In addition to regular S3 compatibility, FUJIFILM and the iRODS Consortium worked together to add functionality to the iRODS S3 Resource Plugin.

This new functionality will be available as part of the upcoming iRODS 4.2.11 release.

Moving appropriate data to the tape tier provides the benefits of air-gap security and scalability while being very cost-effective and energy-efficient when compared to other storage media. Additionally, FUJIFILM Object Archive software supports the new, higher-capacity LTO-9 tape technology, making the solution potentially even more efficient, economical and scalable.

“The new interoperability between Object Archive and iRODS will greatly benefit organisations who use both products and potentially create new use cases as well,” said Tom Nakatani, vice president of sales & marketing at FUJIFILM Recording Media U.S.A., Inc.