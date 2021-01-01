AI-powered Platform to safeguard Unstructured Data 

DryvIQ (formerly SkySync) has announced the launch of its next-generation AI-powered platform to enable organizations to safeguard enterprise-wide content while reducing exposure and corporate risk.

The Dryv platform employs modern advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to seamlessly unify three core dimensions of enterprise data management, providing a single platform to discover, migrate and govern unstructured data.

Today’s global corporations have limited insight into and control over one of their most valuable assets – their enterprise content. Unstructured data represents approximately 80 percent of all enterprise information.

It’s the world’s fastest-growing form of business data, growing at a rate of 50 percent each year. Understanding the scale of an organization’s content, its location, its value, and the business risk is an immensely difficult and growing challenge.

“Organizations are struggling to identify and mitigate potential vulnerabilities within their content. They have massive amounts of unstructured data within disconnected systems, with no insight into how sensitive that information is. It’s putting them at serious corporate risk,” says Mark Brazeau, CEO of DryvIQ.

“Building on our expertise in managing incredibly complex and large-scale content migration projects, DryvIQ and our Dryv platform represent the next generation of our technology. We’re focused on understanding, moving, and now governing enterprise content, with an unrelenting drive to deliver highly scalable, accurate, and performant solutions.”

The Dryv platform empowers organizations to identify, organize and manage unstructured data within their existing enterprise content repositories – including personally identifiable information (PII), intellectual property, and other sensitive information.

Foundational artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, along with pre-built policy packs, automate the remediation and orchestration of this content across information silos to support regulatory compliance, enhance business agility, improve productivity, and mitigate corporate risk.

