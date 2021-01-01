IRS turns to Brillient for $US70M RPA move

The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has awarded Brillient Corporation a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with a $US70M cap and term of one base year and four one-year option periods.

In addition to RPA, the scope encompasses the development and implementation of Intelligent Automation, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics.

Brillient says it has already delivered high return on investment (ROI) automations to the Department of Energy (DOE), Air Force, USDA, and other automation work at the IRS.

"This powerful combination of technology and improved processes will deliver great value to the IRS in efficiency and enhanced taxpayer service," said Ed Burrows, Vice President of Intelligent Automation.

Richard Jacik, Brillient's Chief Digital Officer, added, "Intelligent and Robotic Automation capabilities are two key components to deploying next-generation government operations and to driving friction-free services to citizens.

"We are proud to support the IRS's continued digital transformation with these and Brillient's other full-spectrum capabilities."