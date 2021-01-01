Nasuni adds Ransomware Protection for Unstructured File Data

Nasuni Ransomware Protection is a new add-on service to the latest release of the Nasuni File Data Platform that offers in-line ransomware edge detection capabilities for file data.

The new service gives businesses greater confidence that their file data can not only be quickly recovered following an attack, but that they can now rapidly detect live attacks and reduce the time and resources needed to uncover the source of the threat.

Combined with a robust ability to restore millions of files in seconds, Nasuni now offers a scalable and cost-effective level of cyber resilience for unstructured data that is far more powerful and effective than traditional file storage, backup solutions and other cloud file service offerings.

The new Nasuni Ransomware Protection service, together with existing recovery features of the Nasuni File Data Platform, aligns with The National Institute of Standards' (NIST) model for mitigating ransomware through identification, protection, detection, response and recovery capabilities.

The Nasuni Ransomware Protection add-on service detects attacks earlier than traditional solutions that rely on a centralized approach to file scanning. Since Nasuni's ransomware detection capability is in-line and executing, as soon as new file data is created by users or applications at any edge location, emerging ransomware attacks are detected in real time. The service can also easily scale to protect hundreds of edge locations and petabytes of file data.

Unlike other ransomware detection offerings that require expensive and complex third-party components, Nasuni Ransomware Protection can be easily activated by new and existing Nasuni customers without additional infrastructure.

In recognition of the unique capabilities and features of Nasuni's new ransomware protection solution, the United States Patent & Trademark Office is awarding Nasuni U.S. Patent No. 11,336,685, titled "Cloud-native global file system with rapid ransomware recovery."

Traditional Backup & Data Protection

Unstructured file data is one of the top targets for ransomware attacks because it is critical to most businesses, making up more than 80% of all data in the enterprise, and the attack surface has exploded with more employees working from home.

Traditional data protection offerings from backup vendors cannot respond quickly enough with their second copy architecture. The time required to locate the data and 'copy' it back to a 'live' state for the business can be days or weeks.

Nasuni's unique architecture, leveraging cloud object storage, enables customers to store unlimited, immutable snapshots that can be retained for as long as they are needed. This drastically reduces the time needed to recover from a ransomware attack - including identifying the source and scope of the attack and restoring uncorrupted versions of files – by hours or days.

Russ Kennedy, chief product officer, Nasuni, commented, "Typical NAS solutions lack ransomware detection and recovery capabilities, even though they house up to 80% of an organization's data, and detecting an attack can take hours, days or even months. The goal of our new Ransomware Protection service is for our customers to prevent data loss and avoid paying ransoms to attackers."

“Nasuni transforms legacy file infrastructure with a set of file data services that simplifies global infrastructures, provides 24/7 business continuity, optimizes users' productivity, delivers game-changing business insights and the ability to choose any or multiple cloud providers. This latest innovation augments Nasuni's core data protection capabilities and meets the market's growing need for ransomware detection that is embedded into storage solutions themselves."

In the latest release of the Nasuni File Data Platform is also Nasuni Dashboards, which provide customers with pre-built dashboards to monitor the health and performance of their Nasuni managed platform.

https://www.nasuni.com/video/ransomware-protection