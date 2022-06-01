Atturra acquire Perth-based OpenText SI Hayes

ASX listed solution provider Atturra is acquiring OpenText partner Hayes Information Systems and Communications through its subsidiary, Anatas Pty Ltd. Perth-based Hayes is an Information Management consultancy.

CEO of Atturra, Stephen Kowal, said: “This is an exciting acquisition for Atturra that positions us strongly in ECM, an important and growing segment of the IT services market. The synergies between our service offerings and the cultural alignment of both companies are very strong. Hayes’ core offerings and its industry solutions strengthen Atturra’s solution portfolio, and we see significant upside in the potential for introducing Hayes’ capabilities to our existing client base.

“This is another great step in Atturra’s strategy of picking leading technology and focusing on being a market leader, ensuring we can offer best-in-class solutions to our clients. It also strengthens our footprint in WA, an important Geographic region for us.”

Regional Vice President ANZ of OpenText, Mike Saxton, added: “Atturra and Hayes coming together is superb news not just for OpenText but also for the market. The consolidation of two strong service players with such specialised yet complementary offerings means their clients can now derive more value from their engagement, and the OpenText story and its value goes out to more organisations.

“With this acquisition, OpenText customers can now access end-to-end enterprise data and integration solutions from an Australian technology services powerhouse.”

The transaction is expected to complete on or around 1 June 2022.