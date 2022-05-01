Micro Focus expands automated IT compliance and vulnerability risk management

Micro Focus has announced the release of Data Centre Automation (DCA) for software-as-service (SaaS) delivery, offering more cost-effective vulnerability risk and IT compliance management.

Micro Focus DCA identifies server vulnerabilities and automates remediation through a centralised approach – both on-premises and in the cloud. With DCA, users can see which servers are not compliant and remediate vulnerabilities with automated, agentless patching using SLO-based scheduling, bridging the gap between security and operations.

Travis Greene, sr. director of ITOM product marketing, Micro Focus, said, “Micro Focus is committed to delivering SaaS-based solutions across our products, and this latest release enhances our customers’ ability to overcome the challenges associated with relentless threats and increasingly complex compliance standards.

“With the new SaaS deployment option, Data Centre Automation customers have a fast path to orchestrate, standardise, and prioritise end-to-end infrastructure patching and continuous compliance management in a unified approach.”

New capabilities of Micro Focus DCA 2022.05 include:

Micro Focus SaaS provides fortified deployment and secure operations with ISO 27001 certified hosting and business continuity with a 99.9 per cent availability service level agreement

Micro Focus Server Automation customers can integrate on-premises software with DCA Premium SaaS to add reporting, dashboarding, and analytics

Compliance management enhancements with updated PCI and SOX compliance benchmarks

Additional language support, reduced system requirements, support for Windows Server 2022 for vulnerability patching workflows and additional database support.

Additional information about Micro Focus DCA is available here, with a detailed view of what is new in Micro Focus DCA 2022.05.