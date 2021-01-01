Ernst & Young buy NZ RPA consultancy

Ernst & Young, New Zealand has acquired technology consulting firm Q4 Associates, which specialises in intelligent automation (IA) and robotics process automation (RPA).

The team of 12 h technology consultants are joining the EY New Zealand financial services technology consulting team, with Q4 Associate’s co-founders Samantha Osborne, Maurice Dubey and Shayde Boryer joining the leadership team in New Zealand. The team will be based out of the Auckland office and will service clients across New Zealand and Australia.

Q4 Associates offer full stack IA and RPA projects and consulting services. They have a strong brand in the New Zealand market across broad industry verticals, working with some of the largest institutions.

Samantha Osborne, CEO from Q4 Associates said, “This is an exciting next step in the evolution of our business and we are looking forward to being part of the EY regional and global network, which will present fantastic new opportunities for both our people and our clients.

“With EY looking to grow their existing team by bringing in key talent with deep data skills and local market experience, we knew this opportunity would be a great fit for us as we start a new chapter for our business and the joining together of our teams creates a compelling service offering in the local and regional market.”

Brian Collins, EY Financial Services Intelligent Automation Leader, Asia-Pacific, said, “I am thrilled to be able to offer our clients an expanded set of capabilities with the addition of Q4 Associates to the EY team. We have worked alongside Q4 Associates in the market for some time now, and I am confident our shared values and culture align well. This expansion will help us to meet the growing demand for digitisation and automation services in Oceania, as our clients seek to provide the best solutions to their customers.”