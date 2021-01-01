Document Viewer finds SharePoint information 10X Faster

CogniVision OneView is a new patented universal viewer for Microsoft SharePoint that is claimed to dramatically reduce the time to review and find information from search results - by a factor of ten.

"Search typically takes one to five seconds," said Basker Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer, CogniVision and a McKinsey alumnus. "However, reviewing search results and finding specific information within documents is often tedious, time-consuming, and takes a long time,"

CogniVision claims OneView is the first major reinvention of document viewing and display technology in decades. It pairs technological advances with human capabilities to provide a better viewer interface for AI-driven enterprise content search.

Leveraging a person's innate pattern recognition and cognitive capabilities, CogniVision OneView enables users to find needed information extremely fast without having to read through pages of tedious text.

SharePoint offers options to display search results in either a list or modified list view to enhance reading.

However, the human brain operates in an analogue world, storing and recognising information as images rather than text. A study by leading neuroscientists from MIT published in the journal Attention, Perception, and Psychophysics and referenced in MIT News found that "the human brain can process entire images that the eye sees for as little as 13 milliseconds."

Searching images is hundreds of times faster than reading text. Users can quickly refine relevance in SharePoint search when search results are displayed as thumbnail images in CogniVision, rather than textual summaries.

However, CogniVision is not just an image-centric thumbnail viewer.

CogniVision is a "display engine" offering patented document navigation using progressive adjacent display panels and page filtering to just the relevant pages within a document containing specific search keywords highlighted.

CogniVision's display and navigation system replicate the analogue user experience of working with paper files in finding information within digital documents from SharePoint's search results – at speeds it claims ten times faster than current viewers.

Improving the enterprise content search experience within SharePoint only requires using CogniVision as an alternate Viewer to accelerate the review process.

CogniVision has a minimal footprint. It does not alter anything within SharePoint. It requires no schema changes and will work with existing document repositories, without any changes to taxonomy or metadata.

Initial deployments have proven invaluable to banks and financial institutions and can address significant pain points in other enterprises.

CogniVision OneView is provided on a subscription basis and is available for deployment either on-premises, in a private cloud, or as a secure SaaS.

To request a demo, visit https://cognivision.com/