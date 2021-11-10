Ransomware Data Management Protection for AWS

Panzura has announced the launch of a new data management solution for organisations that work in sensitive data environments, such as public sector, healthcare, and financial services. Because the service makes both the snapshots and the data immutable, ransomware attacks can’t damage files in the Panzura global file system.

Instead, attacks are shrugged off by quickly reverting to seconds-old data blocks to reassemble uninfected files. Through a new strategic agreement, this new solution, as well as all of Panzura’s other workloads, will run on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“We’ve never lost a file, and we share a common goal to make the world safe for data,” commented Jill Stelfox, Panzura CEO.

“Leveraging the scalability of AWS technology stack, we are building a system that will one day make the entire idea of ransomware obsolete.”

Panzura has already been co-marketing Panzura CloudFS with AWS. Customers working with this solution gained deep integration with AWS services, such as AWS Outposts, easing purchasing and ensuring compatibility across AWS services. Now, users of the new ransomware-resilient data management offering will also enjoy these benefits.

Gartner predicts that 85% of global organizations will embrace a cloud-first strategy by 2025 and can only fully execute their digital transformation strategies using cloud-native architectures and technologies. Panzura’s approach to unstructured data management ensures customers have a high-performance, high-intelligence, ransomware-resilient data environment.

This architecture allows even the most sensitive agencies to move critical workloads to the cloud without fearing ransomware or internal exfiltration threats. The strategic agreement with AWS builds on three joint initiatives: highly-secure data migration, Panzura CloudFS on AWS, and Panzura Data Services.

“Security continues to be paramount for us and expanding our cloud capabilities for those customers in industries where the bar for compliance and security is set particularly high, has never been more relevant,” said Howard Wright, VP and Global Head of Startups AWS.

“A key benefit of our collaboration with Panzura is the opportunity to jointly support customers who require this level of data protection, from small businesses to enterprise organizations."

Panzura CloudFS, the 8th generation of Panzura’s hybrid architecture file system, allows businesses to modernize and simplify their legacy data storage solutions. Panzura’s smart apps offer file consistency, realtime file locking for data integrity, ransomware resilience, and backup snapshots for granular data recovery. The Panzura CloudFS continues to support all cloud or on-premises environments.

https://panzura.com/