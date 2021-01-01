OpenText has announced Cloud Editions 23.1 (CE 23.1), which simplifies administration of the cloud information management platform. In reference to integrating Micro Focus products and solutions within the OpenText suite, EVP and Chief Product Officer, Muhi Majzoub said, “With our combined organisation we will accelerate innovation to capture the growth in private and public cloud.

“The integration of Micro Focus capabilities will become part of our Project Titanium journey going forward.”

Project Titanium is described as “the advancement of our OpenText Cloud Data Platform to create a common platform for our software and services. “

Cloud Editions 23.1 offers greater and visibility across attack surfaces with the introduction of OpenText Webroot Standalone DNS Protection and the availability of the OpenText Webroot portfolio through the Secure Cloud platform.

OpenText Webroot Standalone DNS Protection helps users extend strong network protection by integrating with their existing endpoint protection platform investments.

Network and roaming users are protected from malware download and other DNS based attacks, while maintaining privacy and visibility into internet usage without compromising security or experience.

By integrating the OpenText Webroot portfolio within the Secure Cloud suite of solutions, managed service providers (MSPs) are able to extend protection across attack surfaces via a single interface. MSPs are now able to deliver a full suite of security, compliance, and productivity solutions to scale to their customers.

OpenText has also expanded its forensic offerings with OpenText Tableau Forensic TD4 Duplicator. This stand-alone forensic imaging solution accelerates the pace of forensic investigation with a new compact form factor and an intuitive graphical user interface, so investigators can easily and cost-effectively conduct forensic acquisitions on-scene and find data wherever it is hiding.

With CE 23.1, OpenText customers can speed transformation with integrated applications. New integrated solutions for Salesforce, SAP, and Microsoft are now available through marketplaces and cloud resellers: Salesforce AppExchange, SAP Store, and the Microsoft AppSource:

- Transform Salesforce processes with integrated customer data capture and improve productivity of Sales and Service teams with OpenText Core Capture for Salesforce.

- Simplify and modernise financial workflows with a 360-degree view of everything necessary to complete cross-functional financial tasks with OpenText Extended ECM for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance.

- Retire legacy systems and get on the fast-track to SAP s/4HANA Cloud with OpenText InfoArchive Cloud Edition.

For more on all the Cloud Editions 23.1 visit these OpenText blogs.