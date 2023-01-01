Charlotte AI to Deliver AI-Powered Cybersecurity

CrowdStrike has introduced Charlotte AI, a new generative AI cybersecurity analyst that lets users ask natural language questions – in English and dozens of languages – and receive intuitive answers from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform.

Currently available in private customer preview, Charlotte AI initially addresses three common use cases:

Democratizing Cybersecurity: With Charlotte AI, everyone from the IT helpdesk to executives like CISOs and CIOs can quickly ask straightforward questions such as “What is our risk level against the latest Microsoft vulnerability?” to directly gain real-time, actionable insights, drive better risk-based decision making and accelerate time to response.

Elevate Security Analyst Productivity with AI-Powered Threat Hunting: Charlotte AI will empower less experienced IT and security professionals to make better decisions faster, closing the skills gap and reducing response time to critical incidents. New security analysts, such as a Tier 1 member of a SOC, will now be able to operate the CrowdStrike Falcon platform like a more advanced SOC analyst.

The Ultimate Force Multiplier for Security Experts: Charlotte AI will enable the most experienced security experts to automate repetitive tasks like data collection, extraction and basic threat search and detection while making it easier to perform more advanced security actions.

It will also accelerate enterprise-wise XDR use cases across every attack surface and third-party product, directly from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. Hunting and remediating threats across the organization will be faster and easier by asking simple natural language queries.

Charlotte AI utilizes the trillions of security events captured in the CrowdStrike Threat Graph, asset telemetry from across users, devices, identities, cloud workloads and CrowdStrike’s threat intelligence.

The most critical set of data — and one unique to CrowdStrike — is CrowdStrike’s human-validated content. Charlotte AI will uniquely benefit from a continuous, human feedback loop from across CrowdStrike® Falcon OverWatch™ managed threat hunting, CrowdStrike Falcon® Complete managed detection and response, CrowdStrike Services, and CrowdStrike Intelligence. This massive data set of human intelligence used to stop breaches in the real world is wholly unique to CrowdStrike, and as it has with AI from the start, only CrowdStrike brings this powerful combination of security telemetry, threat intelligence and human-validated content together into cybersecurity’s most powerful data fabric.

“Since our founding, CrowdStrike has pioneered the use of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity to identify adversary behavior and combat sophisticated attacks to stop breaches. With the introduction of Charlotte AI, we’re delivering the next innovation that will help users of all skill levels improve their ability to stop breaches while reducing security operations complexity,” said Mike Sentonas, President of CrowdStrike. “Our approach has always been rooted in the belief that the combination of AI and human intelligence together will transform cybersecurity. We believe our continuous feedback loop on human-validated content is critical, and because of this, no other vendor will be able to match the security and business outcomes of CrowdStrike’s approach to generative AI.”

