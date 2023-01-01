Valence monitors SaaS Security with AI

An Israeli cybersecurity service has integrated generative AI into its platform. Valene Security detects whether software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps are a security risk. It can be used on dozens of SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack, Salesforce, GitHub, and more.

The widespread adoption of SaaS applications has created an intricate ‘SaaS mesh’ in most organizations. While these applications have undoubtedly improved productivity, they have also introduced a new set of security risks.

From insecure integrations and unmanaged user identities to rogue data sharing, businesses face numerous challenges that traditional security solutions such as Cloud access security brokers (CASBs) struggle to address.

As a solution to these evolving challenges, Valence Security has added a new AI-powered feature to its existing SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution: the Valence AI Assistant.

This effectively mitigates SaaS security risks, allowing organisations to reap the benefits of SaaS applications while minimizing vulnerabilities.

AI Insights and Automation

One of the biggest hurdles faced by security teams is managing the diverse landscape of SaaS applications, each with its own unique workflows, permissions, and security configurations. To manage this complexity, Valence has integrated generative AI into its Collaborative SaaS Security Remediation Platform.

The Valence AI Assistant empowers security teams with in-depth analysis of SaaS security risks and configurations, enabling them to make informed decisions and implement effective remediation plans.

Valence doesn’t stop at identification; the platform prioritises automation to address security issues. This forward-thinking approach allows security teams to resolve problems efficiently and seamlessly collaborate with business users.

In a world where skilled cybersecurity professionals are scarce and in high demand, Valence’s automation capabilities provide a much-needed relief to overloaded security teams.

By leveraging the power of AI, security teams gain valuable insights and can engage in meaningful conversations with business application owners, fostering a stronger security posture.

https://valencesecurity.com