Data Management and Extraction Powered by GPT-4

Astera Software has unveiled a new suite of AI-driven integrations powered by GPT-4. The initial integration will be with Astera's data extraction solution, ReportMiner.

With new AI capabilities, users can generate report models 90% faster, providing more accurate, actionable insights in a fraction of the time.

"We are enabling businesses of any size to have access to the insights they need to take action and make data-driven decisions with confidence," said Ibrahim Surani, Astera's founder and CEO.

"With our new AI powered features, we're taking the first step towards a future where data management is no longer a burden, but rather, a source of competitive advantage."

The primary feature of this AI-driven tool is its ability to automate template creation, which streamlines the process of creating report models.

The model can be trained to identify and extract data fields, use semantic matching/natural language processing to understand the context of the document, and create a layout that can be reverse-engineered to create templates.

Astera's new AI capabilities also extend beyond template generation, offering customers the ability to validate data and identify errors, perform universal mapping, and automate other data management tasks.

https://www.astera.com/