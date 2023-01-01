DataTrue launches privacy leak detection supported by Microsoft AI

The data auditing platform Datatrue is launching a patented data validation and personal identification system that employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to identify and prevent data leaks. DataTrue is collaborating with Microsoft to enhance this new offering, integrating Azure’s advanced AI and ML into its technology stack.

Over 2,700 security breaches have been reported to the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) since the beginning of 2020, impacting millions of individuals. The breaches at Latitude and Optus alone have affected approximately 15 million people.

DataTrue’s Data Validation Engines (DVE) and Personal Information Identification (PII) leakage detection solution decodes information in data packets containing cookies, URLs, and request bodies, including data transfers to and from third-party servers.

The system analyses this information to ascertain whether it includes any personally identifiable data that should not be present. It then uses AI and machine learning to improve itself and make the detection of issues continuously more precise and faster.

According to Dean Gingell, DataTrue’s co-founder and the co-inventor of the PII technology, Microsoft’s AI and machine learning offerings:

“Significantly enable to improve the leakage detection solution. Not only does it decrease the configuration time for the feature, but it also reduces the development time needed to expand the feature vastly.”

One customer using DataTrue’s PII detection tools is Coles, which stated:

“DataTrue has helped us maintain secure and accurate end-user data through significant changes and investments – including switching analytics vendors and launching our new Angular site. Our comprehensive test suites keep us on top of any issues and alert us to any unexpected data problems, including data leakage to third parties.”

By partnering with Microsoft and leveraging Azure’s solutions and platform, DataTrue provides businesses with a powerful tool to protect private data, comply with privacy laws, and safeguard information.

Beyond its cybersecurity offerings, DataTrue also conducts thorough data audits for Analytics, Marketing, and Compliance enterprise departments, which face increasing challenges to ensure the information they utilise is accurate and secure.

