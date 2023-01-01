Microsoft expands Data Loss Prevention offerings in Purview

Microsoft has announced new capabilities in Purview Data Loss Prevention, including (OCR) in Exchange Online and Teams.

With this capability, the DLP engine is able to extract text from images, quickly recognize if the image contains sensitive information such as credit card or social security numbers and prevent users from sharing such images. OCR for SharePoint and Endpoint is currently in public preview.

Purview is available for Exchange, SharePoint, and OneDrive as part of the M365 E3 license and DLP for Teams and Endpoint is part of the M365 E5 license (and other E5 variants).

Additionally, Microsoft is bringing document fingerprinting support to SharePoint Online, One Drive, Teams, and Windows Endpoint.

Document fingerprinting is a Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention (DLP) feature that converts a standard form into a sensitive information type (SIT), which you can use in the rules of your DLP policies. For example, you can create a document fingerprint based on a blank patent template and then create a DLP policy that detects and blocks all outgoing patent templates with sensitive content filled in.

Purview Data Loss Prevention is also getting a new feature that prevents employees from pasting sensitive information to select websites.

Organizations can now set DLP policies to prevent their users from copying and pasting sensitive information such as personally identifiable information (PII) from organization’s internal databases such as SQL server, KUSTO databases, customer relationship management (CRM) tools and more to their personal email accounts, generative AI chatbots, and social media sites on supported browsers, including Microsoft Edge, Chrome, and Firefox.

DLP protection has been extended for sensitive files stored on network shares. With this capability organization’s DLP policies to restrict common egress actions such as copy to USB, print, upload to cloud and more can be automatically extended to files containing sensitive information on network file shares as well.