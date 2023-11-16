Arcitecta unveils Universal Data Platform

Arcitecta has announced its new Mediaflux Universal Data System, a convergence of data management, data orchestration, multi-protocol access, and storage in one platform. The system manages the entire data lifecycle, both on-premise and in the cloud, with globally distributed access. With Mediaflux Universal Data System, Arcitecta says data- and research-intensive organizations can easily share data across locations while achieving massive scalability, high performance and dramatic cost savings.

While clustered file systems have historically supported data storage across multiple servers for easier access and scaling, they lack the sophisticated tools and capabilities required for comprehensive data management and orchestration. In addition, traditional clustered and distributed file systems tend to be costly, often requiring third-party software and complex integrations.

“Due to the complex data requirements driven by the heterogenous demands of traditional and modern HPC and AI workloads, organizations are facing uphill challenges to affordably manage escalating data volumes, support geo-distributed workflows and maintain the data access and flexibility they need,” said Mark Nossokoff, research director and lead analyst for Cloud & Storage, Hyperion Research.

“By working to converge data management, orchestration and storage onto a single unified platform, Arcitecta is aiming to boost users’ data accessibility, manageability, and scalability. And with pricing based on concurrent users rather than on capacity-based data volumes being managed and eliminating the need for third-party software and file systems, Arcitecta is also seeking to significantly lower their customers’ costs.”

Key benefits and capabilities of the Mediaflux Universal Data System include:

Converges data management, orchestration and storage within a single platform. An integrated approach that combines data management, data orchestration, and data storage within one system allows customers to easily access, manage, and utilize data assets more effectively to accelerate decision-making and innovation.

Manages every aspect of the data lifecycle: On-premises and cloud, with globally distributed access. The Mediaflux Universal Data System extends data management throughout the entire data lifecycle from the moment data is acquired to its cataloguing, transformation, dissemination, preservation, and eventual storage – whether on-premise, in the cloud, or distributed across the globe. This approach gives users more control over data while streamlining the processes as data moves through its lifecycle.

Offers multi-protocol access and support. The system supports NFS, SMB, S3, SFTP and DICOM, among many others, to ensure the effortless integration of new technologies as they evolve, creating a more flexible environment and greater interoperability that, in turn, delivers a more seamless user experience and amplifies data accessibility.

Empowers immense scalability. Mediaflux licensing is decoupled from the volume of data stored so organizations can affordably scale storage needs to hundreds of petabytes, accommodating hundreds of billions of files without the financial strain typically associated with such vast capacities. This model ensures that organizations can start small and grow data infrastructure as needs evolve without the concern of escalating costs.

Provides the option to forego third-party software and clustered file systems. The Mediaflux Universal Data System offers clustered storage capabilities without the need for third-party software, whether a business is using block storage from one vendor or multiple vendors, and it can seamlessly integrate and manage all the data and storage within the environment.

Enables significant cost savings. Customers can construct a storage ecosystem tailored to their specific requirements and achieve substantial cost savings by eliminating the need for third-party software, storage fabrics and volume-based pricing. Mediaflux’s pricing is based on the number of concurrent users, aligning pricing with the size of an organization rather than the volume of data under management. In addition, its intelligent data placement feature further optimizes storage efficiency by automatically tiering data based on usage and access patterns.

Supports multi-vendor storage environments, allowing customers to choose best-of-breed hardware. The storage underlying the Mediaflux Universal Data System can be from any vendor or multiple vendors. The system enables customers to use any mix of storage technologies to best fit their requirements, create storage environments on a single site or multiple sites, and quickly move data between them.

