Check Point Software Unveils Infinity AI Copilot

Check Point Software Technologies has announced the launch of the first-generation Infinity AI Copilot. Leveraging the convergence of AI and cloud technologies, Infinity AI Copilot addresses the growing global shortage of cyber security practitioners by boosting the efficiency and effectiveness of security teams.

Cyber security has never been more challenging or urgent. Ransomware surged 90% in 2023 and organizations experienced an average of 60,000 cyber attacks throughout the year.

At the same time, organizations are facing a shortage of skilled practitioners globally. Against this reality, it can be difficult and stressful to secure networks and data effectively.

Trained on 30 years of end-to-end cyber security intelligence, Infinity AI Copilot provides a powerful ally to security teams. With the power of Generative AI (GenAI), Infinity AI Copilot acts as both an administrative and analytical assistant, automating complex security tasks and providing proactive solutions to security threats.

It significantly reduces the time required for routine tasks, empowering security teams to focus on strategic innovation. And it integrates seamlessly across the Check Point Infinity Platform, providing a unified security experience from endpoint to network to cloud and beyond.

Key Capabilities:

Accelerate security administration: Infinity AI Copilot saves up to 90% of the time needed for administrative work for security tasks including event analysis, implementation, and troubleshooting.

Manage and deploy security policies: manage, modify and automatically deploy access rules and security controls, specific to each customer’s policy.

Improve incident mitigation and response: leverage AI in threat hunting, analysis and resolution.

Oversee all solutions and environment: AI Copilot oversee all products across the entire Check Point Infinity Platform – from network to cloud to workspace – making it a true comprehensive assistant.

Made simple natural language processing: Interacting with Infinity AI Copilot GenAI is as natural as a conversation with a human. It understands and responds via chat in any language, making it easier for users to communicate and execute tasks. This natural language capability fosters seamless interaction and effective task execution.

Infinity AI Copilot is currently available in preview, with a full launch expected in Q2. Future developments include proactive assistance and autonomous policy management features.

https://www.checkpoint.com/