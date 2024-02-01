Ontotext GraphDB Solution onAzure Marketplace

Ontotext’s GraphDB graph database is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Azure clients can easily link diverse data, index it for semantic search, enrich it via text analysis to build big knowledge graphs.

Users can get started on the process more quickly by offloading all devops tasks to the Ontotext team – said Vassil Momtchev, Ontotext’s Chief Technology Officer.

“Companies who operate in a highly secured environment can benefit from the Ontotext internal devops stack and reuse it under their control to drive innovation, gain insights, and make more strategic decisions based on connected data. Surpassing other graph databases currently available on the Azure Marketplace, GraphDB’s advanced engine helps organizations leverage the power of knowledge graphs to maximize the power of data and enable effective analytics on Azure.

Ontotext GraphDB accelerates knowledge graph builds, and provides users with an end-to-end platform for enterprise-wide data integration and discovery. GraphDB was developed for companies with decentralized data challenges and that require data-driven analytics in order to drive insights for crucial business needs. GraphDB on Azure enables their joint customers to:

Remove data silos and speed up time to insights/time to market with a linking engine for enterprise data management.

Unify data sources for impactful data sharing, collaboration, and semantic data discovery that delivers ROI on information architecture spend.

Empower standardized data exchange, discovery, integration, and reuse to provide 360 views of their business.

https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/ontotextad1692361256062.graphdb_enterprise_12_core_cluster