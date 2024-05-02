UNSW adopts Kapish CM Cloud

The University of New South Wales is migrating its Records & Archives Management System (RAMS) to the Kapish Content Manager Cloud.

UNSW joins CSIRO, University of Newcastle, Victoria University, ACT Education Directorate and Bureau of Meteorology on Content Manager Cloud.

UNSW supports over 60,000 students and over 7,000 staff within 47 schools across 4 campus locations (Kensington, Paddington, Sydney CBD and the Australian Defence Force Academy – Canberra).

Kapish Content Manager Cloud will provide a Cloud eDRMS Platform, based on OpenText Content Manager, for over 2,000 RAMS users and 5TB of documents across all business units.

RAMS contains information classified at a PROTECTED level, that must be available to users securely 24/7 from any device.

Kapish Content Manager Cloud is a zero-footprint solution including ISO27001 (Information Security Management) Certification and IRAP PROTECTED.

For further information, contact Kapish.