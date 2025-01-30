Elastic Achieves IRAP Certification

Elastic, the Search AI Company, has completed the Infosec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment at the PROTECTED level for Elastic Cloud.

By achieving IRAP certification, Elastic enables the Australian Government and its agencies working with sensitive government data to validate that their cloud service providers and internal systems meet the security requirements set forth by the Australian Government Information Security Manual (ISM), as outlined in the Information Security Manual (ISM) from the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC).

“With cybersecurity threats evolving daily, we recognise that robust security is not just a feature - it’s a responsibility,” said Anna Mascarelllo, regional vice president of Public Sector, Australia and New Zealand at Elastic.

“Achieving IRAP assessment at the Protected level means our Search AI platform can securely manage sensitive information, including data critical to government agencies, underscoring Elastic’s commitment to safeguarding critical infrastructure and delivering secure technology solutions to the Public Sector. As Elastic continues delivering secure, reliable, and compliant Search, Security and Observability solutions, the added flexibility of IRAP will enable Australian

Three available cloud service providers - AWS, GCP, and Azure – were assessed. Currently, the following regions for Elastic Cloud Hosted are in scope:

GCP: gcp-australia-southeast1

Azure: azure-australiaeast

AWS: ap-southeast-2

In addition to completing IRAP, Elastic complies with other key information security standards and global regulations, with services that are independently audited and certified to meet various privacy and compliance standards worldwide, including CSA STAR, ISO/IEC 27017, SOC 3, and UK Cyber Essentials Plus.