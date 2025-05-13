Confidencial.io, a data protection company with roots in DARPA-funded research at SRI, has announced a new AI data governance solution. The product aims to address one of the most critical challenges facing enterprise AI adoption: protecting sensitive information while enabling AI innovation.

The solution embeds a cryptographic security layer directly into AI pipelines and document repositories, allowing organizations to safely use their unstructured data - such as documents, transcripts, and images - for AI applications without risking data leaks or compliance violations.

"We're addressing the unsustainable model of fragmented systems that can't talk to each other," said Karim Eldefrawy, Co-Founder and CTO at Confidencial.

"One of the biggest barriers to deploying AI in the enterprise is ensuring consistent data protection, governance, and control across the entire AI pipeline, regardless of where or how that information is accessed."

The company cites surveys showing 61% of Chief Information Security Officers identify intellectual property leakage as their primary concern when implementing AI systems, while 59% worry about customer data exposure. These concerns have led many organizations to implement multiple disconnected protection tools, creating security gaps where sensitive data remains vulnerable.

Confidencial.io's solution takes a unified approach by applying data-centric Zero Trust principles at the object level, securing only the most critical information. This targeted protection also helps organizations reduce computing costs while maintaining compliance with NIST and ISO AI and Cybersecurity Frameworks.

The company also recently launched Cloud Protector, a next-generation Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solution. Their new AI governance product extends this protection framework to cover both traditional and AI-driven data environments.

"Unstructured data is the fuel powering modern AI, and adoption is picking up serious momentum, especially with the rise of tools like Microsoft Markitdown and IBM Docling that convert files into text for LLMs and text analysis pipelines," said Eldefrawy.

"Confidencial is the only solution that can find and cryptographically protect sensitive information within these converted files, at a granular level, before they enter AI workflows and systems. This provably ensures enterprise-grade cryptographic security and compliance while enabling organizations to safely and cost-effectively unlock more of their data for AI training and innovation."

